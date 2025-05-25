"Rishte Aur Ferishte" Staged At PAC
Muhammad Irfan Published May 25, 2025 | 05:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) The Regional Drama Festival has started at Punjab Arts Council (PAC) Rawalpindi, featuring a series of different family dramas at the stage by renowned local artists. On the first day, the drama Rishte Aur Ferishte was presented, which was written and directed by Yar Muhammad. Raja Sattar, Anjum Abbasi, Shahid Bhola, Allama Sajjad, Anjum Abbasi, Rizwana Khan, Zahra and Yar Muhammad performed well in the drama team.
The theme of the play circles around the greed of money, that results in a man becoming arrogant by keeping all the true relations aside.
The drama reflects that a time comes when wealth does not work, making him realize that only the passion of love for the homeland is the greatest relationship.
Director PAC, Sajjad Hussain on the occasion said that according to the vision of the Punjab government, the Regional Drama Festival is being presented, with the aim to promote and develop fine arts and provide clean and quality entertainment to the people.
A large audience watched the drama and appreciated the efforts of the Punjab government.
This festival will continue till June 05.
Recent Stories
Nahyan bin Mubarak opens Mediclinic Hospitals Cancer Centres Annual Congress in ..
Life Endowment campaign raises AED 115 million by 33,000 contributors in one wee ..
Forbes Middle East launches 'Building the Future Summit' in Abu Dhabi
RTA completes 70% of Umm Suqeim Street Improvement Project
Faya Palaeolandscape advances in its nomination on UNESCO List
Maktoum bin Mohammed issues Decision on Financial Audit Authority’s Central Vi ..
UAE wins seven medals on day one of Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Jordan
TBHF announces AED 7 million worth of 3 projects in Zanzibar
Ajman CP visits UAE Pavilion at Expo Osaka
SCC discusses Sharjah Airport Authority’s policy
IRTHI champions Emirati artisanal excellence, women empowerment during Moscow In ..
Badminton in UAE: Ambitious strategy for global recognition
More Stories From Pakistan
-
"Rishte Aur Ferishte" staged at PAC6 minutes ago
-
Mother, son shot dead over family feud16 minutes ago
-
NCRC holds consultative session in Balochistan to address challenges faced by minority children26 minutes ago
-
Fisheries Deptt releases 15,000 fishlings in Mastoora River of Orakzai District26 minutes ago
-
PCP joins hands with WHO in polio awareness, focus on preventing childhood paralysis26 minutes ago
-
Lodhran DC outperforms peers across Punjab36 minutes ago
-
SNGPL cuts off three meters36 minutes ago
-
Seven-day polio vaccination campaign to launch across Balochistan on Monday36 minutes ago
-
PFA continues crackdown against milk adulteration, counterfeiters46 minutes ago
-
Removing encroachments from Government Housing a top priority, says FGEHA46 minutes ago
-
Renewed efforts ramped up to crack down on single-use plastics in Islamabad46 minutes ago
-
ICT Police nab four dacoits, seized stolen motorcycles, weapons56 minutes ago