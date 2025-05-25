"Rishte Aur Ferishte" staged at PAC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) The Regional Drama Festival has started at Punjab Arts Council (PAC) Rawalpindi, featuring a series of different family dramas at the stage by renowned local artists. On the first day, the drama Rishte Aur Ferishte was presented, which was written and directed by Yar Muhammad. Raja Sattar, Anjum Abbasi, Shahid Bhola, Allama Sajjad, Anjum Abbasi, Rizwana Khan, Zahra and Yar Muhammad performed well in the drama team.

The theme of the play circles around the greed of money, that results in a man becoming arrogant by keeping all the true relations aside.

The drama reflects that a time comes when wealth does not work, making him realize that only the passion of love for the homeland is the greatest relationship.

Director PAC, Sajjad Hussain on the occasion said that according to the vision of the Punjab government, the Regional Drama Festival is being presented, with the aim to promote and develop fine arts and provide clean and quality entertainment to the people.

A large audience watched the drama and appreciated the efforts of the Punjab government.

This festival will continue till June 05.