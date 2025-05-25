Govt committed to transform PR into passenger-friendly mode of transport: Hanif Abbasi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi Sunday reaffirmed the government's commitment to transforming Pakistan Railways into a modern, reliable and passenger-friendly mode of transport.

"Efforts are underway to make the railway a reliable and preferred mode of travel," he said while paying an unannounced visit to Margalla Railway Station.

The minister assessed the overall facilities and engage directly with passengers and staff.

During his visit, Hanif Abbasi conducted a detailed inspection of cleanliness arrangements across the station premises and expressed satisfaction over the efforts of the staff.

He instructed station authorities to ensure that high standards of hygiene and sanitation are consistently maintained.

Hanif Abbasi personally inspected each coach of the train stationed at the platform, evaluating onboard conditions and facilities provided to passengers.

He also took time to interact with travelers, listening attentively to their complaints and suggestions regarding railway services.

The minister held discussions with railway personnel about the quality of service and various operational challenges.

He also reviewed the progress of ongoing development projects aimed at upgrading the Margalla Station infrastructure.

The minister announced plans to introduce recreational facilities at Margalla Station and said that specially designed public restaurants are also under consideration as part of the station's future development.