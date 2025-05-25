Govt Committed To Transform PR Into Passenger-friendly Mode Of Transport: Hanif Abbasi
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 25, 2025 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi Sunday reaffirmed the government's commitment to transforming Pakistan Railways into a modern, reliable and passenger-friendly mode of transport.
"Efforts are underway to make the railway a reliable and preferred mode of travel," he said while paying an unannounced visit to Margalla Railway Station.
The minister assessed the overall facilities and engage directly with passengers and staff.
During his visit, Hanif Abbasi conducted a detailed inspection of cleanliness arrangements across the station premises and expressed satisfaction over the efforts of the staff.
He instructed station authorities to ensure that high standards of hygiene and sanitation are consistently maintained.
Hanif Abbasi personally inspected each coach of the train stationed at the platform, evaluating onboard conditions and facilities provided to passengers.
He also took time to interact with travelers, listening attentively to their complaints and suggestions regarding railway services.
The minister held discussions with railway personnel about the quality of service and various operational challenges.
He also reviewed the progress of ongoing development projects aimed at upgrading the Margalla Station infrastructure.
The minister announced plans to introduce recreational facilities at Margalla Station and said that specially designed public restaurants are also under consideration as part of the station's future development.
Recent Stories
Ministry of Finance organises workshop on government balance sheet preparation i ..
Nahyan bin Mubarak honours winners of ADMAF Awards
Expo Khor Fakkan set to host 4th Mango Festival on June 27
Nahyan bin Mubarak opens Mediclinic Hospitals Cancer Centres Annual Congress in ..
Life Endowment campaign raises AED 115 million by 33,000 contributors in one wee ..
Forbes Middle East launches 'Building the Future Summit' in Abu Dhabi
RTA completes 70% of Umm Suqeim Street Improvement Project
Faya Palaeolandscape advances in its nomination on UNESCO List
Maktoum bin Mohammed issues Decision on Financial Audit Authority’s Central Vi ..
UAE wins seven medals on day one of Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Jordan
TBHF announces AED 7 million worth of 3 projects in Zanzibar
Ajman CP visits UAE Pavilion at Expo Osaka
More Stories From Pakistan
-
GCWUS hosts workshop6 minutes ago
-
Awareness seminar on IMEI tampering, cloning of mobile handsets held at MCCI6 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to transform PR into passenger-friendly mode of transport: Hanif Abbasi6 minutes ago
-
PML-N leader accuses KP govt of corruption6 minutes ago
-
FGEHA gears up to launch housing projects in 13 major cities, including the twin cities6 minutes ago
-
"Rishte Aur Ferishte" staged at PAC26 minutes ago
-
Mother, son shot dead over family feud36 minutes ago
-
NCRC holds consultative session in Balochistan to address challenges faced by minority children46 minutes ago
-
Fisheries Deptt releases 15,000 fishlings in Mastoora River of Orakzai District46 minutes ago
-
PCP joins hands with WHO in polio awareness, focus on preventing childhood paralysis46 minutes ago
-
Lodhran DC outperforms peers across Punjab56 minutes ago
-
SNGPL cuts off three meters56 minutes ago