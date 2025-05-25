Open Menu

Govt Committed To Transform PR Into Passenger-friendly Mode Of Transport: Hanif Abbasi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 25, 2025 | 05:50 PM

Govt committed to transform PR into passenger-friendly mode of transport: Hanif Abbasi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi Sunday reaffirmed the government's commitment to transforming Pakistan Railways into a modern, reliable and passenger-friendly mode of transport.

"Efforts are underway to make the railway a reliable and preferred mode of travel," he said while paying an unannounced visit to Margalla Railway Station.

The minister assessed the overall facilities and engage directly with passengers and staff.

During his visit, Hanif Abbasi conducted a detailed inspection of cleanliness arrangements across the station premises and expressed satisfaction over the efforts of the staff.

He instructed station authorities to ensure that high standards of hygiene and sanitation are consistently maintained.

Hanif Abbasi personally inspected each coach of the train stationed at the platform, evaluating onboard conditions and facilities provided to passengers.

He also took time to interact with travelers, listening attentively to their complaints and suggestions regarding railway services.

The minister held discussions with railway personnel about the quality of service and various operational challenges.

He also reviewed the progress of ongoing development projects aimed at upgrading the Margalla Station infrastructure.

The minister announced plans to introduce recreational facilities at Margalla Station and said that specially designed public restaurants are also under consideration as part of the station's future development.

Recent Stories

Ministry of Finance organises workshop on governme ..

Ministry of Finance organises workshop on government balance sheet preparation i ..

10 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak honours winners of ADMAF Awards

Nahyan bin Mubarak honours winners of ADMAF Awards

10 minutes ago
 Expo Khor Fakkan set to host 4th Mango Festival on ..

Expo Khor Fakkan set to host 4th Mango Festival on June 27

11 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak opens Mediclinic Hospitals Canc ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens Mediclinic Hospitals Cancer Centres Annual Congress in ..

55 minutes ago
 Life Endowment campaign raises AED 115 million by ..

Life Endowment campaign raises AED 115 million by 33,000 contributors in one wee ..

1 hour ago
 Forbes Middle East launches 'Building the Future S ..

Forbes Middle East launches 'Building the Future Summit' in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago
RTA completes 70% of Umm Suqeim Street Improvement ..

RTA completes 70% of Umm Suqeim Street Improvement Project

1 hour ago
 Faya Palaeolandscape advances in its nomination on ..

Faya Palaeolandscape advances in its nomination on UNESCO List

1 hour ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed issues Decision on Financial ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed issues Decision on Financial Audit Authority’s Central Vi ..

2 hours ago
 UAE wins seven medals on day one of Asian Jiu-Jits ..

UAE wins seven medals on day one of Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Jordan

2 hours ago
 TBHF announces AED 7 million worth of 3 projects i ..

TBHF announces AED 7 million worth of 3 projects in Zanzibar

2 hours ago
 Ajman CP visits UAE Pavilion at Expo Osaka

Ajman CP visits UAE Pavilion at Expo Osaka

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan