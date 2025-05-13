Man Dies Of Suffocation
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 13, 2025 | 03:10 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) A man lost his life due to suffocation while cleaning a tanker near Kotla Dilbar,
tehsil Kahror Pacca, Lodhran.
According to the Rescue 1122, the control room received an emergency call that a person had
entered a tanker for cleaning and passed out due to suffocation.
The rescue team arrived
the site but the victim couldn't survive.
The deceased was identified as 38-year-old Muhammad Imtiaz of Moza Ismail Pur, Basti Lodhran.
