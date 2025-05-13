Man dies of suffocation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) A man lost his life due to suffocation while cleaning a tanker near Kotla Dilbar,

tehsil Kahror Pacca, Lodhran.

According to the Rescue 1122, the control room received an emergency call that a person had

entered a tanker for cleaning and passed out due to suffocation.

The rescue team arrived

the site but the victim couldn't survive.

The deceased was identified as 38-year-old Muhammad Imtiaz of Moza Ismail Pur, Basti Lodhran.