Man Dies Of Suffocation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 13, 2025 | 03:10 PM

Man dies of suffocation

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) A man lost his life due to suffocation while cleaning a tanker near Kotla Dilbar,

tehsil Kahror Pacca, Lodhran.

According to the Rescue 1122, the control room received an emergency call that a person had

entered a tanker for cleaning and passed out due to suffocation.

The rescue team arrived

the site but the victim couldn't survive.

The deceased was identified as 38-year-old Muhammad Imtiaz of Moza Ismail Pur, Basti Lodhran.

