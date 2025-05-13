Open Menu

Punjab Enrolls 1.4 Million Out-of-school Children: Rana Sikandar Hayat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 13, 2025 | 03:00 PM

Punjab enrolls 1.4 million out-of-school children: Rana Sikandar Hayat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) Punjab education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat on Tuesday said that around 1.4 million out-of-school children have been enrolled across the province.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the schools with less than 50 students were outsourced under a public-private partnership through the Punjab Education Foundation.

The enrollment in these schools, which was earlier stuck at 215,000, has now reached 500,000.

The department identified and removed 1.

5 million ghost enrollments and replaced them with 1.4 million real students which allow us you generate over 50,000 jobs through this process.

For the purpose of transparency and accountability, the records of all enrolled children have been linked with NADRA.

He said this is the highest number of enrollments recorded specially in both Punjab and the history of country.

He added that the government’s goal is to enroll 2 million children every year.

