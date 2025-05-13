Punjab Enrolls 1.4 Million Out-of-school Children: Rana Sikandar Hayat
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 13, 2025 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) Punjab education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat on Tuesday said that around 1.4 million out-of-school children have been enrolled across the province.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that the schools with less than 50 students were outsourced under a public-private partnership through the Punjab Education Foundation.
The enrollment in these schools, which was earlier stuck at 215,000, has now reached 500,000.
The department identified and removed 1.
5 million ghost enrollments and replaced them with 1.4 million real students which allow us you generate over 50,000 jobs through this process.
For the purpose of transparency and accountability, the records of all enrolled children have been linked with NADRA.
He said this is the highest number of enrollments recorded specially in both Punjab and the history of country.
He added that the government’s goal is to enroll 2 million children every year.
Recent Stories
Google updates its logo for the first time in a decade
President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key Middle East visit
Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ball head coach
40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embraced martyrdom in Indian attacks
Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2025
“Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate Vocabulary”
AJK President lambastes India for deliberately targeting civilian populations on ..
FTT praises government to recognize billions of tax due to illicit cigarette tar ..
Youm-e-Tashakur celebrated to pay tribute to Pak Army at Liaquat Bagh
Imam of mosque killed in targeted attack in Khyber district
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PFA discards 120-litre soda water, 30-kg expired food3 minutes ago
-
DIG Tariq vows relentless crackdown against crime, corruption & drug peddling3 minutes ago
-
Zero tolerance policy against 'cheating' culture during exams3 minutes ago
-
Alhamra to host grand exhibition on 16th3 minutes ago
-
Lecture on 'Role & Functions of Wafaqi Mohtasib' held3 minutes ago
-
AIOU holds "Pakistan Zindabad Rally"3 minutes ago
-
Muqam visits home of martyred Radar Operator3 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 holds one-day training on first aid, BLS13 minutes ago
-
DC Bannu holds Open Katcheri to address revenue-related public complaints13 minutes ago
-
Rally held to express solidarity with Pak armed forces in Lachi13 minutes ago
-
Lawmakers applaud armed forces for effective, unified response to Indian aggression13 minutes ago
-
Deputy High Commissioner of UK calls on PA Speaker13 minutes ago