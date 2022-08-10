Man drowns in pond

(@FahadShabbir)

A man drowned in a pond in the area of Sadar Jaranwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :A man drowned in a pond in the area of Sadar Jaranwala police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Wednesday that 45-year-old Naveed Mubarak was taking bath in a pond in Chak 9-GB on Khurarianwala Road when he slipped and drowned.

Rescue 1122 fished out his body and handed it to the area police while further investigation was under progress, he added.