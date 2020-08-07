Man electrocuted

(@FahadShabbir)

KASUR, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :A 18-year-old youth electrocuted to death in Hari her.

Police said here on Friday, Sufayan Ahmed r/o village Hari her was traveling on a roof of pick-up van when he suddenly got contacted with the live electric wires.He received a fatal electric shock and died on the spot.

Police handed over the body to the family after completing legal-medico formalities.