Man Found Dead Days After Alleged Kidnapping

Fri 17th September 2021 | 07:00 PM

Man found dead days after alleged kidnapping

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Body of a middle aged man was found from an abandoned house on Friday, three days after he was allegedly kidnapped from Mauza Daya Chowk in Sinawan town of tahsil Kot Addu, district Muzaffargarh.

According to Rescue-1122, Habib Ullah (45) s/o Muhammad Rahman, r/o Chah Kamban Wala had left home few days ago but did not return.

Later, his body was found from an abandoned house. Police have handed over the body to heirs after post-mortem examination conducted at THQ hospital Kot Addu.

SHO Sinawan Maraqib Hussain said, they have started investigations and added that accused would be arrested soon.

