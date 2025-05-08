Man gets bullet injuries in a brawl

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) A man was injured in firing incident as a minor brawl broke out between two men here at Medina Colony in the precincts of Satellite Town Police Station, here on Thursday.

Police said that Rehan Sindu (33) and Shehbaz Bhatti (30), residents of Madina Colony, exchanged harsh words on domestic matters, and former injured the latter with a firearm.

Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot, shifted the injured to hospital where his conditions was stated to be critical by doctors. Further investigation into the incident was under way.