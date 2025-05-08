District emergency coordination meeting held

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) A meeting was held with Deputy Commissioner Abdul Nasir Khan in the chair to strengthen interdepartmental coordination and ensure emergency preparedness across the district.

The meeting held at the deputy commissioner’s office was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioners Adnan Jameel, Syed Gulfam Abbas, and Farhan Ahmed; District Police Officer Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada, Assistant Commissioners and officials from the health, education, police, Rescue 1122, civil defence, C&W, Pakistan Army, and other line departments.

The meeting was briefed on various matters pertaining to the district emergency coordination and the Deputy Commissioner ordered the immediate cancellation of all leaves of officers and staff, directing them to report to their respective stations.

Rescue 1122 and the health department were instructed to keep ambulances ready at all times, ensure the availability of staff in hospitals, and prominently display duty rosters.

Assistant Commissioners were directed to conduct regular visits to hospitals to inspect available facilities and staff attendance. Civil Defence was asked to share staff lists with the district administration, and control rooms are to be set up in all relevant departments, including the Deputy Commissioner’s Office, to ensure timely communication in case of any incident.

The District Police Officer briefed the meeting that a contingency plan had already been implemented, and security at sensitive locations including petrol pumps and grid stations had been enhanced.

He assured that the police department remains on high alert and fully prepared.

The DC emphasized that educational institutions should remain open and academic activities must continue as normal, although extracurricular activities are to be temporarily suspended.

C&W and the Education Department were instructed to share shelter point locations. The food department was also directed to ensure the availability of essential commodities.

Moreover, landline numbers will be shared by the control rooms to maintain communication in case of mobile or wireless network disruption.

The deputy commissioner clarified that the purpose of the meeting was not to create panic or fear but to ensure alertness and proactive measures for the safety of the public.

