Open Menu

District Emergency Coordination Meeting Held

Muhammad Irfan Published May 08, 2025 | 03:10 PM

District emergency coordination meeting held

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) A meeting was held with Deputy Commissioner Abdul Nasir Khan in the chair to strengthen interdepartmental coordination and ensure emergency preparedness across the district.

The meeting held at the deputy commissioner’s office was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioners Adnan Jameel, Syed Gulfam Abbas, and Farhan Ahmed; District Police Officer Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada, Assistant Commissioners and officials from the health, education, police, Rescue 1122, civil defence, C&W, Pakistan Army, and other line departments.

The meeting was briefed on various matters pertaining to the district emergency coordination and the Deputy Commissioner ordered the immediate cancellation of all leaves of officers and staff, directing them to report to their respective stations.

Rescue 1122 and the health department were instructed to keep ambulances ready at all times, ensure the availability of staff in hospitals, and prominently display duty rosters.

Assistant Commissioners were directed to conduct regular visits to hospitals to inspect available facilities and staff attendance. Civil Defence was asked to share staff lists with the district administration, and control rooms are to be set up in all relevant departments, including the Deputy Commissioner’s Office, to ensure timely communication in case of any incident.

The District Police Officer briefed the meeting that a contingency plan had already been implemented, and security at sensitive locations including petrol pumps and grid stations had been enhanced.

He assured that the police department remains on high alert and fully prepared.

The DC emphasized that educational institutions should remain open and academic activities must continue as normal, although extracurricular activities are to be temporarily suspended.

C&W and the Education Department were instructed to share shelter point locations. The food department was also directed to ensure the availability of essential commodities.

Moreover, landline numbers will be shared by the control rooms to maintain communication in case of mobile or wireless network disruption.

The deputy commissioner clarified that the purpose of the meeting was not to create panic or fear but to ensure alertness and proactive measures for the safety of the public.

APP/slm

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2025

7 hours ago
 3,500 volunteers get combat, rescue training in Ra ..

3,500 volunteers get combat, rescue training in Rawalpindi

15 hours ago
 Rally held in Mirpurkhas to show solidarity with P ..

Rally held in Mirpurkhas to show solidarity with Pak Army

15 hours ago
 India started misadventure, Pakistan will end deci ..

India started misadventure, Pakistan will end decisively: Dr Tariq

15 hours ago
 Difah-e-Pakistan rallies express solidarity with A ..

Difah-e-Pakistan rallies express solidarity with Armed Forces

15 hours ago
OIC chief reiterates support for Pakistan as DPM D ..

OIC chief reiterates support for Pakistan as DPM Dar apprises of regional situat ..

15 hours ago
 Usman Tariq's bowling action cleared

Usman Tariq's bowling action cleared

15 hours ago
 National Judicial Automation Committee resolves di ..

National Judicial Automation Committee resolves digital transformation of judici ..

16 hours ago
 PPP rally cancelled aimed to current emergency sit ..

PPP rally cancelled aimed to current emergency situation

16 hours ago
 PPP organized protest against Indian aggression

PPP organized protest against Indian aggression

16 hours ago
 Sindh hospitals put on high alert amid India-Pakis ..

Sindh hospitals put on high alert amid India-Pakistan tensions

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan