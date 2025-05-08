SMIU organises walk to show solidarity with Pakistan’s Armed Forces

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Sindh Madressatul islam University, an Alma-Mater of Founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah organised a walk on Thursday to show unwavering solidarity with Pakistan’s Armed Forces and against Indian aggression, attack on innocent civilians of Pakistan and unilateral suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty.

The walk started from the Main Building of the university and ended at its I.T. Tower. The walk was led by Acting Vice Chancellor SMIU Prof. Dr. Zahid Ali Channar, Dean Dr. Aftab Ahmed Shaikh, Advisor to the Vice Chancellor on Academics Dr. Abdul Hafeez Khan, Director Students Affairs Muhammad Naeem Ahmed and Registrar Ghulam Mustafa Shaikh.

Other participants were heads of administrative and academic departments, faculty members, other employees and students.

The participants raised slogans in support of Pakistan and Armed Forces and against Indian aggression and its attacks on Pakistani territory. They pledged that every citizen of Pakistan will safeguard its country and will fight against the enemy.

Dr. Zahid Ali Channar said Sindh Madressatul Islam University stands with Armed Forces and the entire nation and condemn coward attacks of India on civilian population of Pakistan.

He further said that peace loving countries of the world including UNO must condemn Indian aggression and attacks on Pakistan and impose sanctions on it as it has started war with Pakistan by taking refuge in a false allegation of Pahalgam attack.

He also said the academicians of the world, enlightened citizens and nations must condemn India for its aggression and attacks on Pakistan.