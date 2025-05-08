SMIU Organises Walk To Show Solidarity With Pakistan’s Armed Forces
Sumaira FH Published May 08, 2025 | 03:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Sindh Madressatul islam University, an Alma-Mater of Founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah organised a walk on Thursday to show unwavering solidarity with Pakistan’s Armed Forces and against Indian aggression, attack on innocent civilians of Pakistan and unilateral suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty.
The walk started from the Main Building of the university and ended at its I.T. Tower. The walk was led by Acting Vice Chancellor SMIU Prof. Dr. Zahid Ali Channar, Dean Dr. Aftab Ahmed Shaikh, Advisor to the Vice Chancellor on Academics Dr. Abdul Hafeez Khan, Director Students Affairs Muhammad Naeem Ahmed and Registrar Ghulam Mustafa Shaikh.
Other participants were heads of administrative and academic departments, faculty members, other employees and students.
The participants raised slogans in support of Pakistan and Armed Forces and against Indian aggression and its attacks on Pakistani territory. They pledged that every citizen of Pakistan will safeguard its country and will fight against the enemy.
Dr. Zahid Ali Channar said Sindh Madressatul Islam University stands with Armed Forces and the entire nation and condemn coward attacks of India on civilian population of Pakistan.
He further said that peace loving countries of the world including UNO must condemn Indian aggression and attacks on Pakistan and impose sanctions on it as it has started war with Pakistan by taking refuge in a false allegation of Pahalgam attack.
He also said the academicians of the world, enlightened citizens and nations must condemn India for its aggression and attacks on Pakistan.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2025
3,500 volunteers get combat, rescue training in Rawalpindi
Rally held in Mirpurkhas to show solidarity with Pak Army
India started misadventure, Pakistan will end decisively: Dr Tariq
Difah-e-Pakistan rallies express solidarity with Armed Forces
OIC chief reiterates support for Pakistan as DPM Dar apprises of regional situat ..
Usman Tariq's bowling action cleared
National Judicial Automation Committee resolves digital transformation of judici ..
PPP rally cancelled aimed to current emergency situation
PPP organized protest against Indian aggression
Sindh hospitals put on high alert amid India-Pakistan tensions
More Stories From Pakistan
-
District emergency coordination meeting held5 minutes ago
-
SMIU organises walk to show solidarity with Pakistan’s Armed Forces5 minutes ago
-
Man gets bullet injuries in a brawl5 minutes ago
-
PIDE syndicate approves bold reform agenda to reinvent Pakistan’s leading policy think tank5 minutes ago
-
MNAs pay tributes to armed forces for giving befitting response to India15 minutes ago
-
Civil society expresses confidence in armed forces15 minutes ago
-
----15 minutes ago
-
Patient killed at home15 minutes ago
-
Over 385,000 children to be vaccinated in Lodhran15 minutes ago
-
Education key to prosperity, peace, development: DC15 minutes ago
-
KP CM praises armed forces for shooting Indian drone15 minutes ago
-
India supports terrorists' activities in KP: Saif15 minutes ago