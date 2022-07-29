UrduPoint.com

Man, Grandson Die As Boulder Falls On House

Sumaira FH Published July 29, 2022 | 01:00 PM

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) ::An old man and his grandson were killed and a woman sustained critical wounds when a boulder from nearby mountain fell on their house in Lajbok Undesa area, in the vicinity of Balambat police station here on Friday morning.

Police said the incident was a result of excessive rains in the area due to which a boulder slipped from a mountain and fell on the house of 65-year-old Hamim Jan during wee hours. As a result Hamim Jan and his 14-year-old grandson Asif Khan were killed on the spot.

The mother of the child named Nusrat Bibi also sustained critical wounds and was shifted to District Headquarters Hospital, Timergara.

