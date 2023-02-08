UrduPoint.com

Man Held For Hurling Death Threats At Mother

Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Man held for hurling death threats at mother

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Police have arrested a man for subjecting his mother to torture and hurling death threats at her, informed a police spokesman on Wednesday.

The victim lodged a complaint to Pirwadhi police station that stated her son Amar Yasir threatened her with dire consequences for not giving money.

On the complaint of the woman to SP Rawal, Pirwadhi police registered a case under the Parental Protection Ordinance and arrested the accused.

SP Rawal said that violence against women won't be tolerated and assured of punishing violators of the sanctity of relationships.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Threatened Man Money Women

