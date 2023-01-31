Man Held With Rs 100,000 Fake Currency Notes
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2023 | 03:30 PM
D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :The district police on Tuesday arrested an accused and recovered Rs 100,000 fake Currency notes from him in the limits of Dera Town Police Station.
According to the police spokesman, a police team led by DSP Sadar Circle Hafiz Muhammad Adnan and SHO Gulsher Khan took action on a tip off and arrested an accused using fake currency.
The accused arrested was identified as Muhammad Aslam son of Muhammad Boota resident of Chak no: 2-DB, Tehsil Piplan, District Mianwali, Punjab. During checking, the police recovered 100 fake notes of Rs 1,000.