UrduPoint.com

Man Held With Rs 100,000 Fake Currency Notes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Man held with Rs 100,000 fake currency notes

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :The district police on Tuesday arrested an accused and recovered Rs 100,000 fake Currency notes from him in the limits of Dera Town Police Station.

According to the police spokesman, a police team led by DSP Sadar Circle Hafiz Muhammad Adnan and SHO Gulsher Khan took action on a tip off and arrested an accused using fake currency.

The accused arrested was identified as Muhammad Aslam son of Muhammad Boota resident of Chak no: 2-DB, Tehsil Piplan, District Mianwali, Punjab. During checking, the police recovered 100 fake notes of Rs 1,000.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Police Station Circle Mianwali Piplan From

Recent Stories

Court set Feb 7 to indict Imran Khan in Thoshakhan ..

Court set Feb 7 to indict Imran Khan in Thoshakhana reference

1 hour ago
 ECP declares Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain as PML-Q pr ..

ECP declares Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain as PML-Q president

2 hours ago
 PCB constitutes selection committee for age-group ..

PCB constitutes selection committee for age-group trials

3 hours ago
 Govt, IMF talks for revival of $7b Extended Fund F ..

Govt, IMF talks for revival of $7b Extended Fund Facility begin today

3 hours ago
 KP observes one-day mourning as death toll of Pesh ..

KP observes one-day mourning as death toll of Peshawar terror attack soars to 90

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 January 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.