Man hit to death in Khanewal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A youth was killed after being hit by a train near Mianchannu underpass on Wednesday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) : A youth was killed after being hit by a train near Mianchannu underpass on Wednesday.

Husnain of Khursheed Town was stated to be mentally unstable and he was walking on tracks when the train hit him, Rescue 1122 said.

The body had been handed over to his family