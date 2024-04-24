Man Impersonating As Army Major Arrested From Swat University
Muhammad Irfan Published April 24, 2024 | 03:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) A man impersonating himself as an Army Major was arrested by the police when he was trying to enter Swat University in the vicinity of Charbagh police station, Swat on Wednesday.
Charbagh police said a man named Umar Ali, a resident of Allahabad, Swat was attempting to enter Swat University by claiming himself as an Army Officer and was taken into custody.
The man was also accompanied by two armed guards.
The fake Major, along with his two guards, were arrested and shifted to the police station for interrogation and legal action. The police also confiscated the weapons recovered from the fake guards.
Recent Stories
UHS to issue MBBS degrees within three months after final result
Aiman Khan granted UAE Golden Visa
PSX achieves significant milestone, surpasses 72,000 mark
Pak Vs NZ T20I: Orphaned children extended special invitation to watch match
Finance Minister lauds UNDP’s unwavering support during floods
President Raisi leaves for Iran from Karachi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2024
Punjab CM inaugurates Pakistan’s first Virtual Women Police Station
Dutch model Donny Roelvink embraces Islam
Experts raise concerns over introduction of 10-stick packs
Iranian president arrives in Karachi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan Bar Council upholds suspension of advocate Mashal Yousafzai's license1 minute ago
-
Envoy visits Netherlands' DRU Industrial Park to explore avenues for cooperation2 minutes ago
-
Police carry out search operations in different areas2 minutes ago
-
E&T Deptt checked 2895 vehicles, removed 1066 tinted glasses in ICT12 minutes ago
-
Playback singer Ahmed Rushdi remembered22 minutes ago
-
Numberdari system stressed to help implement govt policies22 minutes ago
-
Japanese cultural counsellor visits Alhamra22 minutes ago
-
Students of Women University visits SRSO's enterprise development initiatives32 minutes ago
-
Palyback singer Ahmed Rushdi remembered32 minutes ago
-
Zero tolerance against illegal encroachments. RCB Chief42 minutes ago
-
NCHR expresses solidarity with slain Policeman guarding Sikh shopkeeper52 minutes ago
-
Eight commercial units, two warehouses sealed after detection of dengue larvae52 minutes ago