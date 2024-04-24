Man impersonating as Army Major arrested from Swat University

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) A man impersonating himself as an Army Major was arrested by the police when he was trying to enter Swat University in the vicinity of Charbagh police station, Swat on Wednesday.

Charbagh police said a man named Umar Ali, a resident of Allahabad, Swat was attempting to enter Swat University by claiming himself as an Army Officer and was taken into custody.

The man was also accompanied by two armed guards.

The fake Major, along with his two guards, were arrested and shifted to the police station for interrogation and legal action. The police also confiscated the weapons recovered from the fake guards.