UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Killed By Stepmother

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 05th July 2020 | 01:30 PM

Man killed by stepmother

KASUR, Jul 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :A man was beaten to death by stepmother over land dispute at village Wah Adhan,Saddar, Pattoki.

According to police here on Sunday, Sakina bibi and Ghazala Bibi,wives of late Amanat Ali, r/o village Wah Adhan had a land dispute.

On the day of incident, Ghazala along with her son Ali and brothers-Rizwan,Imran,Amjad, Sohail and Zeeshan beat Adil s/o Sakina repeatedly with wooden sticks.Consequently,he received serious injuries and died on the spot.

The body was shifted to hospital for autopsy.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Died Man Pattoki Saddar Amanat Ali Sunday

Recent Stories

Kuwait announces 520 new COVID-19 recoveries

21 minutes ago

US announces 43,000 new COVID-19 cases, 252 deaths

51 minutes ago

China launches space-observation satellite

2 hours ago

Local Press: UAE offers splendid model on women’ ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 5, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.