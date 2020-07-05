Man killed by stepmother

KASUR, Jul 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :A man was beaten to death by stepmother over land dispute at village Wah Adhan,Saddar, Pattoki.

According to police here on Sunday, Sakina bibi and Ghazala Bibi,wives of late Amanat Ali, r/o village Wah Adhan had a land dispute.

On the day of incident, Ghazala along with her son Ali and brothers-Rizwan,Imran,Amjad, Sohail and Zeeshan beat Adil s/o Sakina repeatedly with wooden sticks.Consequently,he received serious injuries and died on the spot.

The body was shifted to hospital for autopsy.

Further investigation was underway.