Man Killed In Road Mishap

Faizan Hashmi Published January 13, 2022 | 09:00 PM

Man killed in road mishap

A man was killed when his motorcycle skidded off the road in the limits of Sargodha Road police station here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :A man was killed when his motorcycle skidded off the road in the limits of Sargodha Road police station here on Thursday.

Rescue-1122 officials said that Ghulam Mustafa (52), son of Ilam Din, was travelling on a motorcycle near Chak 8 on Sargodha Road when his bike skidded off the road.

He sustained serious injuries and died before getting any medical assistance.

The area police handed over the body to the family after completing legal formalities.

