Man Killed In Road Mishap
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 26, 2024 | 08:01 PM
A young man was killed in a road mishap in the area of Khurarianwala police station
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) A young man was killed in a road mishap in the area of Khurarianwala police station.
Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Tuesday that 35-year-old M. Haroon resident of Quetta was taking asleep beneath a truck parked near Kamal Mill Khurarianwala on Jaranwala Road when the truck driver ran the vehicle without realizing his presence beneath it.
As a result, the man was crushed by heavy wheals of the truck which caused his instant death.
Rescue 1122 dragged the body out and shifted it to mortuary of Rural Health Center (RHC) Khurarianwala while the police started investigation, he added.
