Man Kills Children, Wife Over Domestic Issue
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 02:23 PM
A man allegedly killed his three children and wife over a family dispute near Pattan Manara area on Friday
RAHIM YAR KHAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :A man allegedly killed his three children and wife over a family dispute near Pattan Manara area on Friday.
Police said that Ram Chandar, resident of chak 135, slit throats of all of his family members including his 30-year-old wife Lakshmi Mai,10-year-old son Praim Kumar, 13-year-old daughter Anjli and four-year-old daughter Aneeqa.
Meanwhile, accused Ram Chandar severally injured himself during a failed bid to commit suicide with a sharp knife.
Rescue-1122 shifted the bodies and injured to Sheikh Zayed Hospital.
Further investigation was underway, said police.