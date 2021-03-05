UrduPoint.com
Man Kills Children, Wife Over Domestic Issue

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 02:23 PM

A man allegedly killed his three children and wife over a family dispute near Pattan Manara area on Friday

RAHIM YAR KHAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :A man allegedly killed his three children and wife over a family dispute near Pattan Manara area on Friday.

Police said that Ram Chandar, resident of chak 135, slit throats of all of his family members including his 30-year-old wife Lakshmi Mai,10-year-old son Praim Kumar, 13-year-old daughter Anjli and four-year-old daughter Aneeqa.

Meanwhile, accused Ram Chandar severally injured himself during a failed bid to commit suicide with a sharp knife.

Rescue-1122 shifted the bodies and injured to Sheikh Zayed Hospital.

Further investigation was underway, said police.

