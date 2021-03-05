Man kills children, wife over domestic issue

A man allegedly killed his three children and wife over a family dispute near Pattan Manara area on Friday

Police said that Ram Chandar, resident of chak 135, slit throats of all of his family members including his 30-year-old wife Lakshmi Mai,10-year-old son Praim Kumar, 13-year-old daughter Anjli and four-year-old daughter Aneeqa.

Meanwhile, accused Ram Chandar severally injured himself during a failed bid to commit suicide with a sharp knife.

Rescue-1122 shifted the bodies and injured to Sheikh Zayed Hospital.

Further investigation was underway, said police.