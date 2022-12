SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :A youth killed his sister for honour, in the precincts of Kundian police station on Sunday.

Police said that Mohsin, resident of Muhammadia Colony had suspicion on the character of his sister, Mehreen Bibi (27) and in a fit of rage, he shot her dead. The accused fledthe scene after committing crime.

A case has been registered against the accused.