Man kills sister over suspicion

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) A man allegedly shot dead his teenager sister over character suspicion in the area of Thikriwala police station.

A police spokesman said here on Saturday that accused Ali Shaban Sheikh of Chak No.

67-JB Mian Town reprimanded his 17-year-old sister Asima Bibi as he was suspicious about her character. The girl exchanged hot words with his brother, and in a fit of anger, the man opened fire on her. The girl was killed on the spot.

The police arrested the accused and registered a murder case against him, spokesman added.