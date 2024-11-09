Man Kills Sister Over Suspicion
Sumaira FH Published November 09, 2024 | 08:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) A man allegedly shot dead his teenager sister over character suspicion in the area of Thikriwala police station.
A police spokesman said here on Saturday that accused Ali Shaban Sheikh of Chak No.
67-JB Mian Town reprimanded his 17-year-old sister Asima Bibi as he was suspicious about her character. The girl exchanged hot words with his brother, and in a fit of anger, the man opened fire on her. The girl was killed on the spot.
The police arrested the accused and registered a murder case against him, spokesman added.
Recent Stories
Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities as smog crisis worsens
Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal today
Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s rally in Swabi
Passports Fees-Check complete details here
Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in final ODI tomorrow
24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways station
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 November 2024
PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal
UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, information literacy strategy for Pakis ..
Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue resolved
SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib Afirdi missing for last nine ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SU shines as runner-up in All Pakistan Intervarsity Table Tennis Championship2 minutes ago
-
Putin extends condolences to Pakistan following Quetta terror attack2 minutes ago
-
DIG Ali Raza and SP Khan Zaib hold open court to address citizen’s issues2 minutes ago
-
Punjab Assembly session on Nov 112 minutes ago
-
CM pays tribute to Allama Iqbal’s legacy on Iqbal Day12 minutes ago
-
CPO distributes masks among police officials12 minutes ago
-
Horse-riding school stops activities12 minutes ago
-
Certificates given to students over completion of internship22 minutes ago
-
FESCO issues shutdown programme22 minutes ago
-
Electric buses in five major cities soon22 minutes ago
-
Mega crackdown leads to reduction in smog: DC31 minutes ago
-
43 cases registered, 11 arrests made in smog crackdown32 minutes ago