Open Menu

Man Kills Sister Over Suspicion

Sumaira FH Published November 09, 2024 | 08:00 PM

Man kills sister over suspicion

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) A man allegedly shot dead his teenager sister over character suspicion in the area of Thikriwala police station.

A police spokesman said here on Saturday that accused Ali Shaban Sheikh of Chak No.

67-JB Mian Town reprimanded his 17-year-old sister Asima Bibi as he was suspicious about her character. The girl exchanged hot words with his brother, and in a fit of anger, the man opened fire on her. The girl was killed on the spot.

The police arrested the accused and registered a murder case against him, spokesman added.

Related Topics

Dead Murder Fire Police Police Station Man

Recent Stories

Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities ..

Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities as smog crisis worsens

4 hours ago
 Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal tod ..

Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal today

6 hours ago
 Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s ral ..

Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s rally in Swabi

6 hours ago
 Passports Fees-Check complete details here

Passports Fees-Check complete details here

7 hours ago
 Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in fina ..

Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in final ODI tomorrow

8 hours ago
 24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways ..

24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways station

9 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 November 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 November 2024

12 hours ago
 PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal

PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal

1 day ago
 UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, informati ..

UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, information literacy strategy for Pakis ..

1 day ago
 Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue r ..

Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue resolved

1 day ago
 SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib ..

SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib Afirdi missing for last nine ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan