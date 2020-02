MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :A person killed his wife and nephew allegedly for honour in Basti Samaywala chak 5-Faiz.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesman, a man,Mukhtar, resident of Basti Samaywala, chak 5-Faiz, Bahawalpur Road killed his wife Rehana and nephew Kashif s/o Mustafa.

Police shifted the bodies to hospital for autopsy and launched investigation.

APP /sak