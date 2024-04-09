Man shot injured while resisting robbery attempt

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Amidst the persistent lawlessness in Hazro town of Attock, another disturbing incident unfolded on Tuesday, as a 21-year-old man, Muhammad Shahzaib was shot and injured while resisting a robbery attempt

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Amidst the persistent lawlessness in Hazro town of Attock, another disturbing incident unfolded on Tuesday, as a 21-year-old man, Muhammad Shahzaib was shot and injured while resisting a robbery attempt.

The recent criminal activities has instilled a sense of fear among the residents, with law enforcement facing mounting challenges in curbing the crimes. This incident follows a series of violent robberies, including the tragic killing of a woman and the injury of two others in recent weeks.

APP/nsi/378