Man Shot Injured While Resisting Robbery Attempt

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 09, 2024 | 08:16 PM

Amidst the persistent lawlessness in Hazro town of Attock, another disturbing incident unfolded on Tuesday, as a 21-year-old man, Muhammad Shahzaib was shot and injured while resisting a robbery attempt

The recent criminal activities has instilled a sense of fear among the residents, with law enforcement facing mounting challenges in curbing the crimes. This incident follows a series of violent robberies, including the tragic killing of a woman and the injury of two others in recent weeks.

