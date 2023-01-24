UrduPoint.com

Man, Three Sons Die Of Suffocation By Gas Leakage

Faizan Hashmi Published January 24, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Man, three sons die of suffocation by gas leakage

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :A man and his three sons died of suffocation due to gas leakage incident here, police said on Tuesday.

The victims were identified as Amanullah (50) and his three sons Hafeezullah, Muhibullah and Habibullah aged between 20 and 32. The man owned a general store at Jan Mohammad Road.

"On Monday night, instead of going home, they went to sleep in a rented-room adjacent to their shop," They left a gas heater on while they slept," the police said adding that after quite some time, due to burning of heater, gas accumulated that caused the death of all four in the room.

The dead bodies were shifted to the civil hospital, Quetta and later handed over to the heirs.

It may be mentioned here that despite prevailing temperature touching the freezing point in Quetta and some other parts of the province, many areas are facing low gas pressure.

Due to low gas pressure and continuous load shedding, many families have become victims of Sui Southern Gas Company's apathy.

Dwellers of Quetta had held Sui Southern Gas Company for not taking the matter serious and resolving the load shedding issue. They have demanded the authorities concerned to look into the matter for immediate resolution of the issue.

