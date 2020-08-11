Man throws his daughter in deep well

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :A mentally retorted man had killed his nine years old daughter by throwing her in a deep well in the jurisdiction of Mandra police station, informed police spokesman here on Tuesday.

Muhammad Baksh had allegedly thrown his nine year old daughter Tabarka Bibi in a deep well located in Jhang Village of Mandra.

The girl sustained fatal injuries and died.

Later on, the body was shifted to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Gujar Khan for postmortem.

The SP Saddar told media that the man involved in heinous crime was stated to be mentally retorted. He said the accused divorced his wife four years ago and daughter was in his custody.

Police have arrested the man and registered a case while investigation was in progress.