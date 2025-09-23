Aerial Firing Banned In Gujrat
Faizan Hashmi Published September 23, 2025 | 12:20 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Rana Umer Farooq,Gujrat police on Tuesday urged citizens to refrain from aerial firing,terming it an unlawful act and a punishable crime.
According to a police spokesperson,even a moment of negligence could endanger human life.
Citizens have been advised to immediately report such incidents to the nearest police station or by calling Rescue 15.
