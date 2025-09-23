Open Menu

21st Death Anniversary Of Renowned Urdu Poet Tabish Dehlvi Observed

Umer Jamshaid Published September 23, 2025 | 12:20 PM

21st death anniversary of renowned Urdu Poet Tabish Dehlvi observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) 21st death anniversary of urdu poet and broadcaster Tabish Dehlvi is being observed on Tuesday, paying tribute to his literary contributions and services to Urdu language.

He was born on November 9, 1911, in Delhi, British India, his real name was as Syed Masood-ul-Hasan, he was deeply influenced by the Delhi school of poetry.

He migrated to Pakistan after Partition and joined Radio Pakistan Karachi, where he earned recognition as a refined broadcaster and newsreader.

Tabish authored several acclaimed poetry collections, including Neemroz, Chiragh-e-Sehra, Ghubar-e-Anjum, and Mah-e-Shikasta.

His complete works were later published under Kisht-e-Nawa. Alongside ghazals and nazms, he also wrote naats, marsias, essays and prose, maintaining a strong classical tradition in Urdu literature.

For his services, he was awarded the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz by the Government of Pakistan in 1998.

Tabish Dehlvi passed away on September 23, 2004, in Karachi after a brief illness.

