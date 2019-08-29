Mandviwala for increased parliamentary linkages with Indonesia

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla on Thursday emphasized the need for enhanced parliamentary linkages between Pakistan and Indonesia to revive the historic ties between the two nations.

In a meeting with Indonesian Ambassador Iwan Suyudhie Amri at Parliament House, the Deputy Chairman said that activating the parliamentary friendship groups in the parliaments of both the countries was imperative to steer the agenda of boosting the economic cooperation between the two countries, said a press statement issued here.

The Deputy Chairman Senate proposed the formulation of an experience sharing mechanism between the two parliaments to benefit from the technical expertise as well as insight on each other's working in the wake of new composition of Indonesian Parliament.

Recalling the historic cordial relations between the two nations, he said, "Pakistan has had unprecedented relationships with Indonesia in the past, which were not only on political front but were also based on mutual economic cooperation. Both sides need to make collective efforts to revive these relations to optimal level in all the areas of mutual interest".

The Deputy Chairman said that we need to search more avenues to increase trade cooperation and promoting the business volume between the two countries.

He apprised the Indonesian Ambassador about the atrocities being committed by the Indian occupied forces in Indian Held Kashmir.

The ambassador agreed with the views expressed by the Deputy Chairman Senate and said that he will convey the aspiration of the Pakistan about the Kashmir issue to the Indonesian parliament and apprised that existing trade between both countries has increased in recent years.

The Ambassador said that there was, however, the capacity to further boost the trade and his country was interested to import meat, tobacco and textiles products.

The Deputy Chairman Senate observed that Senate of any country being the Upper House of the Parliament and having members of professional expertise, has the power to push ahead the agendas of the government.

He said Houses from both the countries, through more frequent exchanges and effective friendship groups in the parliaments, should devise mechanism to enhance cooperation in tourism, technology transfer, trade and commerce.

The meeting was also attended by Convener of the Pakistan Indonesia Friendship group in the Senate, Senator Moula Bux Chandio and Senator Krishna Kumari.