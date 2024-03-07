Mandviwalla Urges Political Parties To Uphold Dignity Of Senate
Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2024 | 05:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Senator Saleem Mandviwalla on Thursday urged the all political parties to uphold the dignity of the Senate of Pakistan by following the democratic norms.
In his farewell speech in the Senate Session, he said that unfortunately during the last few years, some undemocratic measures have harmed the honor of the upper house.
He said that the people of Pakistan sent them to the Parliament for the prosperity and development of the country but unfortunately, many things occurred against the public and the country’s interest.
He thanked all outgoing colleague senators for playing their role during the last five years and hoped they would come again to serve their country.
Senator Azam Nazir Tarar in his speech said that the mandate of the senate should be respected by formulating new laws, and amendments in favor of the people and country.
He said that listening to the points of view of each other in the Senate is the essence of democracy.
He said that the senate atmosphere remained cool and calm during their tenure, adding “We had a good time in the Upper House as each member played his/her role efficiently".
Azam Tarar further said that all members contributed well in the Senate and their contribution will be remembered. “We should justify the trust of the people, our political parties, and our country” he added.
