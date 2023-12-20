Mandviwalla visits Kuwait Embassy to convey condolences on demise of Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, Chief Whip in the Senate, on Wednesday visited the Kuwait Embassy to convey condolences on the demise of Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Senator Mandviwalla expressed deepest sympathies on behalf of Senate and the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Senator and prayed for the departed soul, said a news release.

During the visit, Senator Mandviwalla also shared remarks in the Condolence Book, paying tributes to the late Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.