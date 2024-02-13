Mangla Dam Water Level At Continual Decline
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 13, 2024 | 01:00 PM
MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) The water level of the second largest reservoir in the country, Mangla Dam is on the verge of continual decline due to low inflows to the reservoir on Tuesday.
According to official sources, the water level in the dam was reported as 1141.85 feet against the maximum conservation level of 1242 feet. The dam is only 100 feet away from its minimum operating level of 1050 feet.
The dam was filled to its maximum conservation capacity of 1242 feet on August 17, this year. However, since then, the water level has been declining due to low inflows from the Jhelum River.
The inflows and outflows of the Jhelum River at Mangla reservoir were recorded respectively as 5700 and 35000 cusecs of water from the dam.
The situation is likely to worsen in the coming days as the winter season approaches and the flow of water in the Jhelum River decreases.
If the water level in the dam falls below the minimum operating level, it could have serious consequences for the country's water supply and irrigation system.
