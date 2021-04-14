UrduPoint.com
Markets, Shops To Remain Closed After 6pm

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 06:51 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Home Department has notified that all the shops, markets, Bazaars and shopping malls would remain closed after 6 pm in evening except medical stores, petrol pumps and General stores

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Home Department has notified that all the shops, markets, Bazaars and shopping malls would remain closed after 6 pm in evening except medical stores, petrol pumps and General stores.

A notification issued here said that all the markets and bazaars would also remain completely closed across the province on Saturday and Sunday as part of efforts to control the spread of corona infection.

Similarly, Namaz-e-Tarahwee would only be allowed in open places of mosques with complete observance of corona SOPs.

Restaurants are allowed to provide out-door, home delivery and take away services from Iftar time to 12 am.

All the holy shrines, public parks and cinemas would also remain closed while 50 percent staff would be allowed at public offices. Local transport would ply with only 50 percent passengers wearing face masks while interprovincial transport would remain suspended on Saturday and Sunday.

