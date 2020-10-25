Marquee sealed over coronavirus SOPs violation

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner (Sadar) Umar Maqbool has sealed Queens' Palace marquee on the charge of violation of coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

A spokesman of local administration said here on Sunday that AC Sadar along with his team checked marriage halls and found Queen's Palace involved in violation of coronavirus SOPs as participants of a marriage function were without face masks and ignoring social distance in there.

Therefore, the AC had sealed premises of the marquee and furtheraction against its owner and manager was underway.