Married Woman Electrocuted In Muzaffargarh

Umer Jamshaid Published May 26, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Married woman electrocuted in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) A married woman was electrocuted to death while plugging the switch of an electric fan near Sultan Pur Khair Pur road.

According to Rescue officials, a woman tried to plug a switch of an electric fan when she suddenly received electric shocks and went unconscious.

Upon receiving the information, the Rescue team rushed to the spot and shifted the victim to Tehsil headquarters hospital where doctors declared her dead.

The body was handed over to heirs.

The deceased was identified as 27 years old Ayesha w/o Safdar.

APP/qbs-sak

1230 hrs

