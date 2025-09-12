Marriyum Aurangzeb Urges People To Move To Safe Places
Faizan Hashmi Published September 12, 2025 | 04:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has urged people in flood-hit areas to immediately move to safe locations to ensure protection of lives.
She assured that as soon as the floodwaters recede, the Punjab government will take comprehensive steps to compensate all affected families for their losses.
She has been actively present in the field for the third consecutive day under the directions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. Upon receiving reports of a breach, she promptly reached Tehsil Shujabad to personally monitor relief operations.
Accompanied by provincial ministers Khawaja Salman Rafique, Kazim Ali Pirzada, and Rana Sikandar Hayat, the senior minister oversaw ongoing operations to plug the breach at Mauza Dhondo and was briefed on the situation by local officials.
She also visited Gardezpur to review the flood response and assess the on-ground challenges.
Speaking on the occasion, she stated that the evacuation of nearby settlements was underway, and in Jalalpur Pirwala, residents were shifted to safer locations in record time. She stressed that the administration was working tirelessly to safeguard lives and livelihoods in all affected areas.
Commissioner Multan Division Aamir Karim Khan and MPA Rana Qasim Noon also accompanied the senior minister during her visit.
