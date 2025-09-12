DDAC Chairman Vows To Deliver Public Services At Doorstep
Muhammad Irfan Published September 12, 2025 | 04:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) Chairman District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC) Sher Ali Afridi, on Friday, reaffirmed his commitment to providing citizens with essential services at their doorstep, stressing that public service remains his top mission.
He was chairing a meeting with officers from various Town Municipal Administrations (TMAs) of Peshawar, including Director Waste Kamran Amjad, Engineer Riaz Ahmed and other senior officials.
The session reviewed TMA performance in service delivery, sanitation and dengue prevention measures.
Afridi directed all TMAs to launch anti-dengue fumigation drives and awareness campaigns, underscoring the urgent need to curb the viral infection transmitted through mosquitoes.
He also urged TMAs and Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) to step up efforts for cleaner surroundings, pointing to the province-wide launch of the “Pak Saaf o Shafaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa” sanitation initiative, which he described as a reflection of Imran Khan’s vision for equitable development.
Expressing concern over widespread encroachments in city markets, Afridi instructed TMA officers to conduct strict anti-encroachment operations.
He further ordered fines on shopkeepers found guilty of occupying public space, saying such measures were necessary to ease pedestrian movement and ensure public convenience.
