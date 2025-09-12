Open Menu

DDAC Chairman Vows To Deliver Public Services At Doorstep

Muhammad Irfan Published September 12, 2025 | 04:40 PM

DDAC chairman vows to deliver public services at doorstep

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) Chairman District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC) Sher Ali Afridi, on Friday, reaffirmed his commitment to providing citizens with essential services at their doorstep, stressing that public service remains his top mission.

He was chairing a meeting with officers from various Town Municipal Administrations (TMAs) of Peshawar, including Director Waste Kamran Amjad, Engineer Riaz Ahmed and other senior officials.

The session reviewed TMA performance in service delivery, sanitation and dengue prevention measures.

Afridi directed all TMAs to launch anti-dengue fumigation drives and awareness campaigns, underscoring the urgent need to curb the viral infection transmitted through mosquitoes.

He also urged TMAs and Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) to step up efforts for cleaner surroundings, pointing to the province-wide launch of the “Pak Saaf o Shafaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa” sanitation initiative, which he described as a reflection of Imran Khan’s vision for equitable development.

Expressing concern over widespread encroachments in city markets, Afridi instructed TMA officers to conduct strict anti-encroachment operations.

He further ordered fines on shopkeepers found guilty of occupying public space, saying such measures were necessary to ease pedestrian movement and ensure public convenience.

Recent Stories

Etihad sets record, carries 2 million passengers i ..

Etihad sets record, carries 2 million passengers in August

43 seconds ago
 UAE bars Israel from participating in Nov 2025 Air ..

UAE bars Israel from participating in Nov 2025 Air Show after Doha strike

2 minutes ago
 UAE hands over individuals wanted by Swedish autho ..

UAE hands over individuals wanted by Swedish authorities

16 minutes ago
 UAE President, Hungarian Prime Minister discuss bi ..

UAE President, Hungarian Prime Minister discuss bilateral relations

30 minutes ago
 UAE summons Israeli Deputy Head of Mission, condem ..

UAE summons Israeli Deputy Head of Mission, condemns blatant attack, hostile sta ..

46 minutes ago
 OPEC Fund contributes $25 million to bolster food ..

OPEC Fund contributes $25 million to bolster food security in Bangladesh

1 hour ago
PM Shehbaz urgeseEarly completion of cross-examina ..

PM Shehbaz urgeseEarly completion of cross-examination in defamation case agains ..

1 hour ago
 Arab, African parliaments denounce Israeli attack ..

Arab, African parliaments denounce Israeli attack on Qatar, genocide in Gaza

2 hours ago
 RAKEZ showcases automotive investment opportunitie ..

RAKEZ showcases automotive investment opportunities at IAA Mobility 2025 in Germ ..

2 hours ago
 UAE Cybersecurity Council announces 2nd edition of ..

UAE Cybersecurity Council announces 2nd edition of 'CyberQ' conference this Nove ..

2 hours ago
 Al Marar leads UAE delegation at 8th Joint Ministe ..

Al Marar leads UAE delegation at 8th Joint Ministerial Meeting of Strategic Dial ..

2 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed issues decision approving 74 new ..

Mansour bin Zayed issues decision approving 74 new economic activities on farms

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan