Marriyum Congratulates Farrukh Shehbaz Waraich On Being Elected As President PUJ

Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2023 | 11:40 AM

Marriyum congratulates Farrukh Shehbaz Waraich on being elected as president PUJ

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday congratulated journalist and columnist Farrukh Shehbaz Waraich on his election as the Central President of the Punjab Union of Journalists(PUJ) unopposed.

In a statement, the minister said that the unopposed election of Farrukh Shehbaz Waraich was a manifestation of the confidence of the journalist community in him.

She expressed the hope that Farrukh and the newly elected office bearers of the Punjab Union of Journalists would live up to the expectations of the journalist community.

She assured her full cooperation in the efforts of the Punjab Union of Journalists for the betterment of media and the journalist community.

