Martyrs of Hawal, Mirwaiz Molvi M Farooq, Khawaja Lone eulogised

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2023 ) :All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) chapter eulogised the sacrifices of prominent Kashmiri leaders, Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq and Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone, and the martyrs of Hawal on their martyrdom anniversaries here on Saturday.

Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq was martyred by unidentified gunmen at his residence in Srinagar on this day in 1990. On the same day, seventy mourners were killed when Indian troops resorted to indiscriminate firing on his funeral procession in Hawal area of the Srinagar city, a news release said.

Twelve years later, on this day in 2002, Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone was assassinated by unknown attackers when he was returning after addressing a gathering at the Martyrs' Graveyard in Srinagar.

APHC-AJK and Kashmir Liberation Commission AJK (KLCAJK) jointly organized a seminar in Kashmir house Islamabad to pay tributes to prominent martyred Hurriyat leaders, Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq and Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone, and the martyrs of Hawal massacre on their martyrdom anniversaries today.

APHC and AJK leaders including APHC AJK Convenor Mehmood Ahmed Saghar, chieff huest Sardar Muhammad Yaqoob Khan, Abdul Rashed Tarabi, Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, Ghulam Muhammad Safi, Syed Faiz Naqashbandi, Syed Yousuf Naseem, Muhammad Rafiq Dar, Afsar Khan, Muhammad Hussain Khateeb, Altaf Hussain Wani, Najeeb ullah and others were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the seminar, the speakers said Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq and Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone were the heroes of Kashmiris. They said India was victimizing the Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders for challenging its illegal occupation of their homeland. The Kashmiri people would continue the mission of their martyrs till the liberation of Jammu and Kashmir from Indian yoke, they added.

The speakers said that the people of Kashmir would always remember the services of Mirwaiz Molvi Farooq and Khawaja Lone for the liberation, development and secure future of Kashmir.

They said that both Hurriyat leaders fought tirelessly for the liberation of Kashmir amidst all the machinations, oppression and tyranny of India.

The speakers maintained that Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq worked hard for the propagation of islam and his teachings would always remain a beacon for the religious, intellectual and ideological training of the Kashmiri people. They said that Khawaja Abdul Ghani was a shining star who emerged as an effective voice of freedom against India and a true leader of the Kashmiri people in political and social arena.

They deplored that Indian agents martyred Mirwaiz Molvi Mohammad Farooq whereas Indian forces indiscriminately opened fire on thousands of people attending his funeral on May 21, 1990 in Hawal, Srinagar. More than 70 people martyred and several injured on Maulvi Farooq funeral. Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone was also killed by agents of Indian agencies on the same date in 2002. "Those heart-breaking scenes of terrorism by the Indian forces are still etched in the hearts of the Kashmiri people," they added.

The participants on the occasion said Shaheed Mirwaiz was a great preacher and religious scholar, whose services in the educational and social upliftment of the Kashmiri people will always be recalled with respect.

They said Shaheed Abdul Ghani Lone was a heedful and fearless leader who sacrificed his life for his belief in a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute. He said Khawaja Lone's contribution in the formation of APHC was unforgettable.

The history stands witness to the fact that the nations, which stood steadfast and committed to their cause have achieved their cherished goal of nationhood after defeating oppressors, they said.

The seminar reiterated the Kashmiris' pledge to take the ongoing struggle to its logical end and also hailed the steadfastness and resilience of the Kashmiri people, especially the youth who continue to sacrifice their lives for the noble cause of freedom from the Indian illegal occupation.