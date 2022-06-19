UrduPoint.com

Maryam Castigates Imran For Protesting Against Inflation Caused By Him

Faizan Hashmi Published June 19, 2022 | 09:10 PM

Maryam castigates Imran for protesting against inflation caused by him

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz castigated Pakistan Tehreek -e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan for protesting against inflation which occurred as the result of his (Imran's) own flawed policies.

In a tweet, she said indeed, 'Fitna Khan' had given protest call against inflation - for which he himself was responsible indeed.

She said the country was right now facing very serious challenges - mostly created by Imran Khan, who used to said that he did not come to power for fixing rates of potato and onions.

There was no greater hypocrisy as Imran Khan has suddenly become concerned with inflation caused by himself.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Maryam Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 June 2022

12 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th June 2022

12 hours ago
 Tennis: Queen's ATP results - collated

Tennis: Queen's ATP results - collated

20 hours ago
 O'Brien sweeps to another notable racing landmark ..

O'Brien sweeps to another notable racing landmark at Royal Ascot

21 hours ago
 'We prepare for worst', says governor of Ukraine f ..

'We prepare for worst', says governor of Ukraine frontline region

21 hours ago
 Top seed Jabeur to face Bencic in Berlin final

Top seed Jabeur to face Bencic in Berlin final

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.