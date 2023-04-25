Massive Blast at Pakistani Police Station Kills 12, Injures 40 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2023) At least 12 people were killed and over 40 were injured as a result of two powerful explosions at a police station in the Pakistani city of Kabal in the Swat region, Pakistani channel Geo tv reported on Monday, citing the police.

The twin blast fired Monday evening at a police station in Kabal, causing the building to collapse, the channel reported citing district police officer Shafi Ullah Gandapur. The collapse caused a blackout, the scope of which is yet to be determined, the channel also reported, citing Khalid Sohail, a senior police officer in the local counterterrorism department.

Initially, the explosions were believed to be a terrorist attack, but later it was established that they had occurred at a place where ammunition and mortar shells were stored, Sohail told Geo TV, adding that the causes of the detonation were being investigated.

Over the past several months, Pakistan has seen a series of deadly attacks on security and police officials. In March, 16 people, including nine police officers, were killed as a result of a terrorist bombing attack near a police truck in the Pakistani province of Balochistan. The Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) took the responsibility for the attack. In February, a police officer and a civilian were killed and 10 people were injured in a terrorist attack at a police station in the Pakistani city of Karachi. In late January, a suicide attacker set off a bomb in a mosque at a police compound in the city of Peshawar, killing over 100 people, almost all of them police officers.