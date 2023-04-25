UrduPoint.com

Massive Blast At Pakistani Police Station Kills 12, Injures 40 - Reports

Sumaira FH Published April 25, 2023 | 12:10 AM

Massive Blast at Pakistani Police Station Kills 12, Injures 40 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2023) At least 12 people were killed and over 40 were injured as a result of two powerful explosions at a police station in the Pakistani city of Kabal in the Swat region, Pakistani channel Geo tv reported on Monday, citing the police.

The twin blast fired Monday evening at a police station in Kabal, causing the building to collapse, the channel reported citing district police officer Shafi Ullah Gandapur. The collapse caused a blackout, the scope of which is yet to be determined, the channel also reported, citing Khalid Sohail, a senior police officer in the local counterterrorism department.

Initially, the explosions were believed to be a terrorist attack, but later it was established that they had occurred at a place where ammunition and mortar shells were stored, Sohail told Geo TV, adding that the causes of the detonation were being investigated.

   

Over the past several months, Pakistan has seen a series of deadly attacks on security and police officials. In March, 16 people, including nine police officers, were killed as a result of a terrorist bombing attack near a police truck in the Pakistani province of Balochistan. The Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) took the responsibility for the attack. In February, a police officer and a civilian were killed and 10 people were injured in a terrorist attack at a police station in the Pakistani city of Karachi. In late January, a suicide attacker set off a bomb in a mosque at a police compound in the city of Peshawar, killing over 100 people, almost all of them police officers.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Injured Attack Terrorist Peshawar Balochistan Geo TV Police Russia Swat Police Station Suicide January February March Mosque All

Recent Stories

Minister of Economy emphasises need to create inve ..

Minister of Economy emphasises need to create investment opportunities in new ec ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai records over AED2.2 bn in realty transaction ..

Dubai records over AED2.2 bn in realty transactions Monday

2 hours ago
 UAE stock markets maintain pre-Eid rally

UAE stock markets maintain pre-Eid rally

3 hours ago
 â€˜Ghadaâ€™ crowned winner of Mansour bin Zayed Fe ..

â€˜Ghadaâ€™ crowned winner of Mansour bin Zayed Festival Cup at Toulouse racecou ..

4 hours ago
 EU Council adopts new rules on pay transparency

EU Council adopts new rules on pay transparency

4 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed lauds Saudi Arabia for evacuati ..

Abdullah bin Zayed lauds Saudi Arabia for evacuating UAE citizens from Sudan

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.