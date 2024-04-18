Open Menu

Maximum Health Facilities For Prisoners Ordered

Faizan Hashmi Published April 18, 2024 | 08:28 PM

Maximum health facilities for prisoners ordered

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Waseem Hamid Sandhu Thursday ordered maximum health facilities for prisoners at jails under the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Waseem Hamid Sandhu Thursday ordered maximum health facilities for prisoners at jails under the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

Presiding over a meeting of the district jail health council, he said that the chief minister had directed for best medical facilities in prisons.

He said that health officials had been directed to ensure regular visits of prisons.

The deputy commissioner directed officers concerned to make arrangements rapidly for hepatitis tests and diseases of eyes and teeth.

He said that the jail hospital would be upgraded to bring more improvement.

Superintendent Jail, Javed Iqbal Khichi, CEO Health Majeed Bhatti and other concerned officers were also present in the meeting.

APP/qbs/thh

Related Topics

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Chief Minister Punjab Jail Best

Recent Stories

Punjab CM Maryam visits Zero Line Kartarpur Sharif ..

Punjab CM Maryam visits Zero Line Kartarpur Sharif to Inaugurate ‘Besakhi’

8 minutes ago
 MoHR helpline received 1,460,460 calls since its i ..

MoHR helpline received 1,460,460 calls since its inception

16 minutes ago
 Court summons witnesses in arms & liquor case agai ..

Court summons witnesses in arms & liquor case against KP CM

16 minutes ago
 KP politicians, civil society laud President's add ..

KP politicians, civil society laud President's address

13 minutes ago
 Heavy rains and flash floods cause road closures i ..

Heavy rains and flash floods cause road closures in Chitral

16 minutes ago
 Balochistan cabinet to be sworn in tomorrow

Balochistan cabinet to be sworn in tomorrow

16 minutes ago
Former England Test batsman Raman Subba Row dies a ..

Former England Test batsman Raman Subba Row dies aged 92

16 minutes ago
 SSP Larkarna issue directives for city traffic pla ..

SSP Larkarna issue directives for city traffic plan

13 minutes ago
 Preparations discussed for Kohat by-elections in p ..

Preparations discussed for Kohat by-elections in police meeting

21 minutes ago
 Rybakina beats Kudermetova to reach last eight in ..

Rybakina beats Kudermetova to reach last eight in Stuttgart

21 minutes ago
 Ukraine has 'critical need' for air defence: NATO ..

Ukraine has 'critical need' for air defence: NATO chief

15 minutes ago
 Two injured in separate incidents in Jhang

Two injured in separate incidents in Jhang

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan