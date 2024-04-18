Maximum health facilities for prisoners ordered

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Waseem Hamid Sandhu Thursday ordered maximum health facilities for prisoners at jails under the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Waseem Hamid Sandhu Thursday ordered maximum health facilities for prisoners at jails under the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

Presiding over a meeting of the district jail health council, he said that the chief minister had directed for best medical facilities in prisons.

He said that health officials had been directed to ensure regular visits of prisons.

The deputy commissioner directed officers concerned to make arrangements rapidly for hepatitis tests and diseases of eyes and teeth.

He said that the jail hospital would be upgraded to bring more improvement.

Superintendent Jail, Javed Iqbal Khichi, CEO Health Majeed Bhatti and other concerned officers were also present in the meeting.

