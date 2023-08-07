Open Menu

Mayor Hyderabad Condoles Death Of Senior Journalist Zahid Kalhoro

Muhammad Irfan Published August 07, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Mayor Hyderabad condoles death of Senior Journalist Zahid Kalhoro

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :Mayor Hyderabad, Kashif Ali Shoro has expressed grief over the death of Senior Reporter Zahid Kalhoro from ARY news, Hyderabad.

In a condolence statement on Monday, Mayor Kashif Shoro deeply expressed his sorrow, and regret over the demise of senior journalist Zahid Kalhoro.

He mentioned that the field of journalism in Hyderabad has been deprived of a skilled journalist. The departed was hardworking and had a pleasant nature.

He prayed that may Allah grant the deceased a place in his mercy and patience to the bereaved family.

