Mayor Urges LG Minister To Release Funds For Water Supply, Drainage Schemes
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 25, 2024 | 08:13 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) The Mayor of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Kashif Shoro has requested the Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani to release funds for the water supply and drainage in Hyderabad.
The Mayor met the minister at the latter's office in Karachi on Monday and drew his attention towards the water supply and drainage problems in the city.
According to the mayor, the minister told him that Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has directed the provincial government to address water supply and drainage issues on priority.
The minister informed the mayor that he would soon undertake a visit to various districts in the province to take stock of the situation.
APP/zmb
