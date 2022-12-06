MC East inspects development works

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Municipal Commissioner DMC East Faheem Khan on Tuesday inspected the ongoing development works in Abbas Town UC-29 here.

On this occasion, he also reviewed the sewerage problems along with road leveling work and directed Water and Sewerage board officers to play their role in resolving the existing sewerage problems so that the public does not have to face difficulties after the construction of the road.

He said efforts should be made that the people should benefit from it for a long time and the department should play its role to avoid sub-standard work.

He said that DMC East is expanding the scope of municipal services in district East and now we are in a position to spray disinfectants across the district on our own.

We will do every possible thing to provide facilities to the people of the district east, he said.