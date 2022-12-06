UrduPoint.com

MD SSWMB Inspects Sanitation Situation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 06, 2022 | 01:35 AM

MD SSWMB inspects sanitation situation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :Managing Director Sindh Solid Waste Management board Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah on Monday inspected the sanitation situation during a surprise visit to District South here.

He also visited Nahar Khayyam Nallah near Board Basin to check a complaint of garbage disposal, said a statement.

The concerned officers caught a person who had set fire into the nallah on the spot during the visit and the person was handed over to the police for further proceedings.

He further directed that legal action should be taken by filing an FIR against the accused.

Moreover, under the Karachi Neighborhood Improvement Project (KNIP), Gul Mohar trees have been planted in the surrounding of Nehar Khayam.

During the visit, he also noticed the fire and disposal of garbage in the dust bin and containers.

He further said that those who set fire and polluted the environment would be severely dealt with and legal action would be taken against them. Moreover, he also directed to immediately clear the garbage from other places and around the drains.

