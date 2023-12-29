MDA organizes "Adbi Bhaithak"

Multan Development Authority (MDA) arranged "Adbi Bhaithak" Literary meeting) on Thursday

Different officers presented their own and other poets selected poetry.

The event was aimed at giving MDA staffers a chance to participate in a literary sitting, said a news release issued here.

Speaking on the occasion MDA DG, Zahid Ikram, highlighted the importance of such events and vowed to organize the activities regularly.

He said that literature added to kindheartedness and softness in one's personality.

APP/mjk

1715 hrs