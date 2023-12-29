Open Menu

MDA Organizes "Adbi Bhaithak"

Muhammad Irfan Published December 29, 2023 | 07:46 PM

MDA organizes "Adbi Bhaithak"

Multan Development Authority (MDA) arranged "Adbi Bhaithak" Literary meeting) on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) Multan Development Authority (MDA) arranged "Adbi Bhaithak" Literary meeting) on Thursday.

Different officers presented their own and other poets selected poetry.

The event was aimed at giving MDA staffers a chance to participate in a literary sitting, said a news release issued here.

Speaking on the occasion MDA DG, Zahid Ikram, highlighted the importance of such events and vowed to organize the activities regularly.

He said that literature added to kindheartedness and softness in one's personality.

APP/mjk

1715 hrs

Related Topics

Multan Event

Recent Stories

ANP to continue struggle despite threats: Aimal Wa ..

ANP to continue struggle despite threats: Aimal Wali

3 minutes ago
 KU conference illuminates best practices in biolog ..

KU conference illuminates best practices in biological research

3 minutes ago
 DC for successful implementation of Khushal KP pro ..

DC for successful implementation of Khushal KP programme

14 minutes ago
 CAA returns lost bag to passenger at IIA

CAA returns lost bag to passenger at IIA

14 minutes ago
 PDMA warehouse in Muzaffargarh is centre of relief ..

PDMA warehouse in Muzaffargarh is centre of relief, rescue items’ supply to fl ..

14 minutes ago
 DRO Matiari, DEC visits polling staff training cen ..

DRO Matiari, DEC visits polling staff training center in new Saeedabad

9 minutes ago
Industrialists demand uninterrupted gas supply to ..

Industrialists demand uninterrupted gas supply to production units

9 minutes ago
 UN rights chief urges Russia to halt Ukraine attac ..

UN rights chief urges Russia to halt Ukraine attacks

9 minutes ago
 Russian strikes kill 18, leave dozens wounded acro ..

Russian strikes kill 18, leave dozens wounded across Ukraine

9 minutes ago
 DIG Sukkur vows to improve traffic situation

DIG Sukkur vows to improve traffic situation

9 minutes ago
 SBP launches SUNWAI portal,app for customer compla ..

SBP launches SUNWAI portal,app for customer complaints

1 minute ago
 Scrutiny of candidates enters in final phase in Ma ..

Scrutiny of candidates enters in final phase in Mansehra district

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan