Meeting Discuss Financial Losses Of Landowners Due To Recent Rains

Sumaira FH Published April 18, 2024 | 07:59 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture, Sajjad Barkawal chaired a meeting here Wednesday and discussed matters including financial losses of the landowners due to current rains and floods in the province, prevention of erosion of agricultural land due to floods and damage to crops.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, Additional Chief Secretary Imtiaz Hussain Shah, Secretary Agriculture, Javed Marwat, United Nations FAO Country Representative Miss Florence Rolle and FAO Regional Chief Farrokh Tayrif.

The meeting discussed the emergency situation in the province due to recent rains and floods. Participants pondered over the ongoing measures for development of agriculture and welfare of landowners and appreciated initiatives of World food Organization in KP and merged districts.

Provincial minister termed efforts of international organization FAO as ideal and valuable in agricultural development and expressed hope that this mutual cooperation would continue in the future.

