Meeting Discusses Problems Of Business Community, New Economic Zone

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 11:10 PM

Meeting discusses problems of business community, new economic zone

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :A meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa board of Investment and Trade (BOIT) held here Tuesday to discuss problems confronted by business community including permits, NOCs, regulations and inspections etc.

The meeting chaired by CEO KP BOIT Hassan Daud Butt and attended by presidents of all chambers of commerce of the province, representatives of business community included academia, government's departments, security exchange commission, donor agencies and banking sectors.

The meeting discussed establishment of new economic zone in the province besides setting up of one window Facilitation Desks for establishment of Small Medium Entrepreneur (SME) Sector by the industrialists and investors.

The participants informed the meeting that for interconnection of all stakeholders is necessary for making government policies for e-commerce and IT promotion.

Speaking on the occasion, Hassan Daud Butt said that KP BOIT in collaboration of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government would achieve the target of investment soon.

He urged financial organizations to come forward for strengthening the provincial economy adding that KP BOIT is striving to exempt sales tax by the KP Revenue Authority in new economic zones.

