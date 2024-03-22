Meeting Held In Sukkur Regarding Zulifiqar Ali Bhutto Death Anniversary.Khuro
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) President of People's Party Sindh and Senator Nisar Khuro has said that on the occasion of the 45th death anniversary of the founder of the People's Party, former Prime Minister of Pakistan Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, a memorial service will be held at Garhi Khudabakhsh Bhutto on 4th April. He expressed these views in a statement issued by him on Friday.
He said that a meeting of the party leaders of Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, and Shaheed Benazirabad divisions has been called on March 24 regarding the preparations and arrangements for the rally, while a meeting of the party leaders of Sukkur and Larkana divisions has been called on March 25 at MNA Khurshid Shah's residence. It has been done in which the leaders of the People's Party Nowshero Feroz district will also participate. In the meeting, the arrangements regarding the death anniversary of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto will be finalized. He said that the Jalsa will be started on April 4 after Iftar at 8 o'clock.
He further said that on the occasion of the death of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, full tribute will be paid to him and activists and leaders from across the country will visit the shrines of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and other martyrs and pay respects to them.
He said that we appreciate the Supreme Court's decision not to give Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto a transparent trial.
He should be declared a national democratic hero and officially declared a martyr. He further said that in the court decision, the death penalty decision given to Shaheed Bhutto should have been abolished, and then the constitution should also be amended in this regard. He said that Shaheed Bhutto was sentenced to death in a false case and it was thought that the People's Party would end, but the People's Party is still stronger than before and Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto is alive and will remain in history.
He said that Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto never bargained on principles for the sake of the people and stood firm on the truth and today the leadership of the party is also playing a role under the vision of Shaheed Bhutto in maintaining the continuity of democracy.
