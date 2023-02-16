PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :Commissioner Malakand Division, Saqib Raza Aslam here on Thursday chaired a meeting in Commissioner Office Saidu Sharif to discuss the provision of relief items to earthquake victims of Turkiye and Syria.

The meeting was also attended by representatives of the higher education department, district administration, President Trade Union Abdul Rahim, President Swat Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Rahat Ali Khan.

The plan of action for a fundraising campaign for people affected by the recent earthquake in the Islamic Republic of Turkiye and the Syrian Arab Republic was discussed in light of directives of the provincial government.

The meeting concurred to involve students of colleges and universities, traders, the business community, and the general public to participate in the campaign for support of affected families in Syria and Turkiye.

On the occasion, the Trade Union and Swat Chamber of Commerce and Industry assured full support to the district administration and handed over the cash amount to Commissioner Malakand Division.

Commissioner Malakand Division expressed gratitude to the trade union and chamber and said that Turkey has always helped the people of Pakistan and we should reciprocate in the same manner for earthquake victims of Syria and Turkiye in this difficult situation.

He said arrangements have been made by the district administration to collect funds and other assistance for affected people.

He also urged the people of Malakand Division to act timely so that aid could be sent to Turkiye and Syria in time.